A topping out ceremony is a builder's tradition held when the last beam is placed atop a building during its construction. But, during Thursday's ceremony for the new Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel, it was another rooftop attraction Stan Hall touted.

"We can't wait to see the front doors open for business, and for our next toast to happen on the top of that building," Hall said motioning to the hotel under construction through the windows behind him. "We're so excited about that, to gather at the rooftop bar as soon as we can."