A topping out ceremony is a builder's tradition held when the last beam is placed atop a building during its construction. But, during Thursday's ceremony for the new Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel, it was another rooftop attraction Stan Hall touted.
"We can't wait to see the front doors open for business, and for our next toast to happen on the top of that building," Hall said motioning to the hotel under construction through the windows behind him. "We're so excited about that, to gather at the rooftop bar as soon as we can."
It's understandable that Hall, CEO of Gas South District, is in a "cheers" type mood these days. It's been an eventful couple of weeks for the Gas South District, which celebrated the grand opening of its new and remodeled convention space last week followed by hosting a pair of signature events.
And just as the beam placed on Thursday represents a milestone piece of construction, Hall said adding the hotel is the final piece in making the Gas South District a major player on the convention scene.
"The addition of the Westin Gwinnett Atlanta hotel creates a game-changing opportunity for the Gas South District campus," Hall said. "As many of you know, our campus has been very successful over the years with bringing key events to this area. ... But what we've known for many years, what we truly lacked most, was a headquarters hotel."
That will change in the spring of 2024, when the Westin Gwinnett Atlanta is scheduled to be completed. The 11-story hotel will have 348 guest rooms and 12 event rooms totaling 27,000 square feet. Officials said the hotel's event space will be able to host groups of up to 800 attendees.
Additional hotel amenities will include a Starbucks, two restaurants, an indoor pool, a fitness center and an outdoor fire pit.
There's also the aforementioned rooftop bar called Overstory. According to officials, the rooftop bar will offer a selection of "elevated craft cocktails" and be an "ideal" venue for private parties that could include up to 100 guests.
While the amenities are many, it's the location that is such a game changer for the property. The Westin Gwinnett Atlanta will be connected to the convention center, giving guests easy accessibility to the district's 118-acre campus, which includes the arena, theater and the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning.
Hotel guests will be able to walk directly into the convention center space from the Westin without having to go outside. That is something which local officials see as an added bonus to help attract larger conventions, trade shows and events.
“The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, and its proximity and connectivity to the Gas South District, completes such a valuable asset that we have desired for such a long time,” Hall said. “A true headquarters hotel scenario on our campus puts us in a position to be extremely competitive for any style or sized convention or event looking for a location in the Atlanta market."
The development of the Westin Gwinnett Atlanta is led by Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality and joint venture general contractor WM. A. Randolph Inc. and Shell McElroy Construction Company.
