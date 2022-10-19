Rainbow Village held its annual "We Are Family" benefit gala earlier this month, raising more than half a million dollars to help in its ongoing mission "to bring help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness."
The gala was held Oct. 1 at the Atlanta Athletic Club, and the evening's festivities raised $491,920. In the days that followed, the nonprofit presented a challenge to its loyal following to meet the $500,000 goal it had set for the gala.
Those supports answered the call, making donations that brought a final tally of $501,970 for the event.
“At just two and a half acres, our campus is big enough to accommodate 30 families at a time for up to two years,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “In 2021, we served 35 individual families – providing 27,000+ bed nights. We are on track to surpass those numbers this year.
"Unfortunately, the need is great. For more than 2,000 families in Gwinnett County alone, they are either homeless or precariously housed. We receive calls every single day from families seeking our help. Right now, every single apartment at Rainbow Village is filled and we have nowhere to place them. We need to do more.
"The funds we raised during this year’s Benefit Gala will aid in the expansion of our programs beyond the borders of Rainbow Village in hopes of aiding families before they experience homelessness.”
During the gala, Rainbow Village graduate Charnette Brown spoke before the crowd of 298 supporters, sharing her personal journey from illness to homelessness to great success beyond the borders of the Duluth-based nonprofit’s campus.
The gala also served as a forum for the presentation of the 2022 Joel P. Hudson Humanitarian Award to Tom and Marshall Barton for the selfless gifts of their time and treasure to a number of nonprofits and community organizations throughout the area – including Marshall’s service on the Rainbow Village board.
The winner of the Golden Ticket raffle was also announced, sending Scott Smith and three of his favorite travel companions for a seven-night stay at a Tuscan villa.
“As the largest fundraiser of the year, we rely on the support of some truly incredible sponsors,” Conner said. “My team and I are incredibly grateful for our 2022 Benefit Gala Presenting Sponsor Northside Hospital, Breaking the Cycle Sponsors The Lorentzen Family and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, Changing Lives Sponsors Metro Waterproofing and Wilson Lewis CPAs, and all our other wonderful family, faith and corporate sponsors — as well as our individual donors. We literally could not have done all that we were able to do – and plan to do – without the aid of so many huge hearts.”
Over the months to come, Rainbow Village will promote a year-end campaign to fuel its goal to expand its reach to families in need beyond its campus in 2023. To support those efforts, individual donors and corporations can make a one-time donation or become a monthly recurring donor of Rainbow Village by texting Giftofhope to 844-422-6444.
