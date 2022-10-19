Rainbow Village held its annual "We Are Family" benefit gala earlier this month, raising more than half a million dollars to help in its ongoing mission "to bring help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness." 

The gala was held Oct. 1 at the Atlanta Athletic Club, and the evening's festivities raised $491,920.  In the days that followed, the nonprofit presented a challenge to its loyal following to meet the $500,000 goal it had set for the gala.