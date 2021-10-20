GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL STUDENTS RAISE FUNDS TO START SCHOOL IN CAMEROON AFRICA
GAC Seniors Marilee Karinshak (right) and Molly Pritchard (left) use their passions for soccer and education to make a difference in the lives of students in Africa.
NORCROSS, Ga.–Sept. 22, 2021
Greater Atlanta Christian School seniors Marilee Karinshak, 17, of Lawrenceville, and Molly Pritchard, 17, of Duluth, Georgia, raised funds for three years to help open the Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa, which officially opened its doors on August 23, 2021.
It all started several years ago when Marilee and Molly, soccer players with the Atlanta Fire United Soccer Club, and students at Greater Atlanta Christian School, joined Nadine Kezebou’s soccer team. Coach Nadine’s path to America began when she was selected to play soccer for the Cameroonian National Team. This decision ultimately led her to play professionally before attending Georgia State University and coach and train players.
Nadine overcame poverty and many challenges on her inspirational journey. Looking to give back to her homeland, Coach Nadine formed the Nadine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) to help children access education, healthcare services, and humanitarian aid. Specifically, the Nadine Foundation undertook efforts to build a school in Mfou, Cameroon, to provide free education to children who would otherwise not be able to attend school.
Marilee, Molly, and their teammates were inspired by Coach Nadine’s story of overcoming poverty and participated in numerous fundraising activities to help build the school. Finally, years of hard work paid off as Hale Academy officially opened its doors to students on August 23, 2021.
When asked about her efforts and the school opening, Marilee said, “I am honored and humbled to be a part of this important work and help Coach Nadine make this school a reality. Education is critically important for a better life, and Hale Academy will impact lives for generations to come.”
Keeping with its foundation, soccer is a large part of Hale Academy. And Marilee and Molly have donated uniforms and soccer cleats to the school. Additionally, the students have plans to continue their fundraising efforts to provide more resources to the school, such as computers, books, and other enrichment.
Both students were invited to the Grand Opening Ceremony but could not make the trip due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Marilee and Molly are both GAC athletes and have played soccer since their youth. Marilee began her soccer career at the age of 3. They have participated in GAC's soccer program since 9th grade. Last year, Marilee served as the team captain, and the team made it to the 3A State Championship, finishing as the runner-up.
Molly Pritchard will continue playing soccer at the collegiate level as the goalie for Ohio State University.
