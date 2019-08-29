Kemp.jpeg

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency in 12 Georgia counties.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency in 12 Georgia counties and is waiving weight, height and length restrictions on vehicles that pass through the state to provide disaster relief related to Hurricane Dorian.

The counties included in Kemp's emergency declaration include Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne Counties.

The governor said waiving the restrictions on vehicles passing through the state should help with distributing supplies.

"To ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, emergency supplies, and food, I've issued an Executive Order temporarily suspending federal rules and regulations which would otherwise limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive," Kemp said over the course of two Twitter posts.

"This Executive Order also temporarily waives specific weight, height, and length restrictions for vehicles traveling through Georgia for purposes of disaster preparation or relief, subject to @ga_dps oversight and permitting."

