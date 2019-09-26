Georgia's ethics commissioners dismissed a complaint that alleged Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash broke state law in the build-up to the county's failed MARTA vote Thursday.
Joe Newton, one of the leaders in the anti-MARTA camp, filed a complaint earlier this year outlining several allegations that Nash had violated the state's Campaign Finance Act by giving money to a pro-MARTA group and participating in public meetings designed to discuss the March transit vote.
The state's ethics investigators disagreed and the complaint was administratively dismissed on the grounds that the allegations against Nash were deemed unfounded, said Robert Lane, deputy executive secretary for the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign finance Commission, also known as the State Ethics Commission.
"Basically, she didn't violate the Campaign Finance Act," Lane said. "There were a lot of allegations, but none of the actions are violations in and of themselves."
The ethics complaint filed against Nash in May boiled down to what actions elected officials are allowed to take concerning referendums, such as one to join MARTA or others dealing with special purpose local options sales taxes.
State law says elected officials can't advocate for or against passage of the referendum and county officials have long held that the law also says county resources can't be used to advocate one side or other.
Officials can, however, explain the item voters are being asked to cast ballots on.
That raised questions about which area Nash's actions fell into. Newton claimed she was advocating for passage of the referendum by speaking at public meetings in the months leading up tot he MARTA vote.
He even pointed to a campaign contribution she made to Go Gwinnett, the main pro-Yes vote group that had worked on getting the referendum passed.
Nash's camp said the commission chairwoman — who was heavily involved in negotiations on the MARTA contract that voters were being asked to pass — was merely serving in an educational role to explain what voters were being asked to cast ballots on when she participated in public meetings.
"Public officials are allowed to make comments on matters of public concern, that's not a violation of the Campaign Finance Act," Lane said. "Another (allegation), for example, was that she gave a donation to one of the committees that was supporting that was supporting the ballot referendum. Well, that's perfectly legal."
Newton decried the ethics commission's decision, saying he had not been made aware of the committee's meeting on Thursday. Dismissing the complaint, he said, reflected poorly on the ethics commission.
"By administratively dismissing a valid complaint on the merits ex parte (without giving the complaining party notice and opportunity to be heard) they have undermined the respect that their agency was designed to bolster," Newton said. "Now anyone with a complaint in the future can and will be subjected to one-sided administrative trickery rather than having a full and fair hearing on the merits."
For her part, Nash said she was "pleased that the complaint has been resolved appropriately."