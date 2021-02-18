The Gwinnett United in Drug Education, Inc. (GUIDE, Inc.) will award the Ellen Gerstein Scholarship starting in May.
The scholarship, named in honor of Gerstein, the founding executive director of the Gwinnett Coalition, will be given to a graduating high school senior who has been involved in GUIDE, Inc. and/or Gwinnett Coalition programs and initiatives.
Gerstein retired from her position at the end of 2020.
“Ellen has served on the GUIDE Board of Directors and partnered with GUIDE on multiple initiatives and programs since 1991 and we know that neither Gwinnett County nor GUIDE, Inc. would be the same without Ellen’s leadership,” said Jose Doyague, GUIDE board chair. “We couldn’t let Ellen’s retirement pass without recognizing the work that she has done for all of Gwinnett County and our Board feels this scholarship will honor her legacy of prevention, community support and belief in youth led-initiatives.”
GUIDE and the Gwinnett Coalition have a long-standing relationship that includes partnering on multiple funding opportunities, leading prevention work across the county, sharing leadership of GUIDE’s Youth Advisory Board and working together to evaluate substance abuse issues among youth in Gwinnett County, to name a few.
“Ellen has been a mentor to me since I first started working at GUIDE as a young adult. I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside Ellen on so many projects and appreciate everything she has done for me, for GUIDE and for Gwinnett,” GUIDE Executive Director Jessica Andrews-Wilson said. “I am thrilled that GUIDE can honor her legacy annually with this scholarship.”
Scholarship applications will be made available at guideinc.org in April each year to those eligible. The GUIDE Board of Directors will select recipients each May.
The scholarship will be for at least $500, and could be more depending on donations. Those interested in contributing to funding the scholarship may donate at guideinc.org/donate and designate “Gerstein scholarship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.