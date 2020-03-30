Could a heavy rail line to Jimmy Carter Boulevard, or even farther north to Gwinnett Place Mall, remain in Gwinnett County's transit plans as county leaders weigh what they'll submit to the Atlanta Transit Link Authority this spring?
That's hard to say.
County commissioners participated in a lengthy discussion on transit options that lasted about four hours via Skype on Thursday. They were presented with four options to consider:
• The Connect Gwinnett Transit Plan that was the basis of last year's MARTA referendum.
• A revised plan developed by county's Transit Review Committee.
• A proposal that includes no heavy rail at all and instead relies heavily on bus rapid transit and expanded local bus service.
• A "GEM" plan that reworks existing routes into six routes named after rare gems.
"I will tell you I'm debating the rail, no rail decision," Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash told her colleagues. "For me, that is the one big decision is whether we do that investment. (Commissioner Jace Brooks), you know from our conversations we had as we were leading up to the adoption of the (Connect Gwinnett) plan in 2018, I was a big proponent of that and all of the reasons why. I thought that made sense.
"But right now, I've gotten to the point where I'm debating (it.) The big decision, for me, is whether we do the heavy rail connection or we put (the money) into other investments, whether it's exactly matching up with 'No Rail' or whether it's different from that."
The failure of last year's MARTA referendum has caused county officials to go back and think of alternative options on expanding transit in Gwinnett, with some commissioners leaning toward putting a referendum on the county's ballot in the November general election. But, the failure of last year's referendum means any plan put before Gwinnett voters for approval must be part of the Atlanta Transit Link's regional plan.
What Gwinnett's part of the regional plan will look like is what county commissioners have to figure out.
Taking out rail, which is expected to cost about $1.4 billion, does require adjustments to make up for that lost connection. The "No Rail" plan, for example, calls for more bus rapid transit service to make up for the lack of a heavy rail line. Routes would have to be extended to reach MARTA stations in Doraville and Chamblee.
Consultants say removing rail, however, does allow for new fixed bus routes in Buford, Grayson and Loganville.
"The bulk of the funds saved from not doing rail go into the additional BRTs, so there is more coverage, there is more frequency (in the "No Rail" plan), but in terms of where that money goes, I would say a large part of it goes into additional BRTs," consultant Adam Dunkberg told commissioners.
Those additional BRT routes would be on Scenic Highway, Ronald Reagan Parkway and Buford Drive, heading toward the Mall of Georgia, Dunkberg, consultant Cristina Pastore and Gwinnett Transportation Director Alan Chapman told commissioners.
But, heavy rail does appear to have supporters on the Board of Commissioners, and the fact that removing it is being discussed does not necessarily mean commissioners actually want to drop it. It's just an option.
Brooks, for example, asked that the previously proposed line, as well as a possible extension to Gwinnett Place Mall, be left in plans, and Commissioner Ben Ku asked about including an option to extend it fartehr north, to the Infinite Energy Center, if an extension beyond Jimmy Carter Boulevard was going to be listed as an aspirational consideration.
And, although Nash said she was debating the rail vs. no rail issues, she seemed to lean, at times during the discussion, toward the transit review committee plan, which does include heavy rail. She pointed out the committee's plan had been vetted by a group of Gwinnett residents, representing a cross section of community stakeholders, that county leaders had brought together.
One heavy rail option that appeared to be off the table was a line running all the way up Interstate 85 to the Mall of Georgia. Funding would be a major issue with that proposal. Pastore said there would be no money left to operate a rail line that long after it is built.
According to a presentation shown to commissioners on Thursday, Phase 1 of each of the plans would look like this:
Connect Gwinnett: 246 miles of express bus service, 219 miles of local bus services, 53 miles of direct connect service and 16 miles of bus rapid transit
Transit Review Committee Proposal: 252 miles of local bus service, 246 miles of express bus service, 57 miles of arterial bus transit, 53 miles of direct connect service and 38 miles of bus rapid transit
No Rail Plan: 312 miles of local bus service, 246 miles of express bus service, 53 miles of direct connect service, 38 miles of bus rapid transit and 19 miles of arterial bus transit
GEM Plan: 144 miles of express bus service and 142 miles of local bus service
Meanwhile, Phase II, also known as the long-term plans, for each proposal would look like this:
Connect Gwinnett Plan: 257 miles of express service, 157 miles of local bus service, 113 miles of arterial rapid transit, 51 miles of direct connect service, 49 miles of bus rapid transit and five miles of heavy rail
Transit Review Committee Plan: 294 miles of express service, 226 miles of local service, 100 arterial rapid transit, 62 bus rapid transit, 51 miles of direct connect service and five miles of heavy rail
No Rail Plan: 300 miles of express service, 238 local bus service, 105 miles of bus rapid transit, 74 miles of arterial rapid transit and 64 miles of direct connect service
GEM Plan: 258 miles of local service, 144 miles of express bus service, 51 miles of bus rapid transit and five miles of heavy rail
