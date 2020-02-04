A nonprofit organization that runs no-kill cat and dog shelters is offering Gwinnett residents a new place to adopt a pet and access resources to help them care for those pets.
Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters announced that it opened a new Pet Adoption and Community Resource Center in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The center, which opened Saturday, is located at 4015 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 390, in Peachtree Corners.
“We are thrilled to kick off 2020 with a brand new facility to serve pet lovers in Peachtree Corners and surrounding areas, “ said Samantha Shelton, Furkids CEO and Founder. “Earlier this month, we moved our headquarters and cat shelter on Pleasantdale Road in Gwinnett County to Cumming, with a plan to open an adoption center to continue to serve our Atlanta community and enhance our offerings.
"In addition to pet adoptions, we’ll also be connecting to our surrounding community by offering basic veterinary services to the public in the near future."
The new center is located next to an existing Furkids’ Thrift Store. As it rolls out veterinary services, it is expected to offer a series of vaccination clinics at first. Other veterinary services are set to follow later on.
Shelton said Furkids will offer volunteer opportunities for the communities, including a FurTales program where kids can read to cats.
"And, this new center will facilitate more efficient and effective shelter operations by functioning as a hub for the many activities Furkids undertakes on a daily basis, allowing Furkids to save even more lives,” Shelton said.
