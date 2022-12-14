Funeral services will be held on Friday for a popular attorney who was killed, allegedly by the ex-husband of one of his clients, last week.
Doug Lewis' funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, which is located at 1450 Pine Road in Dacula. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens, which is located at 3481 Hamilton Mill Road in Buford.
Lewis was killed on Dec. 7, and Lawrenceville Police have charged Dacula resident Allen Tayeh with murder and arson in connection with Lewis' death. Tayeh is accused of shooting Lewis and then setting his law office on fire.
Gwinnett Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry said an autopsy revealed that Lewis died from a gunshot wound although the murder warrant against Tayeh, which was issued before the autopsy was completed, listed arson as the cause of death.
A native of West Virginia, Lewis received his bachelor's degree in political science, as well as his law degree, from West Virginia University, according to his obituary. He had practiced law in Gwinnett County and the greater metro Atlanta area since 1992.
He also coached youth baseball, football, basketball, softball and lacrosse for 16 years, until 2019.
"Those who were blessed enough to know Doug, know that he was a dedicated family man, thoughtful and caring son, beloved brother, loving and involved uncle and brother-in-law, and fun and endearing friend," Lewis's obituary states.
His family, including wife, Becky, and their three children, attended Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, where he volunteered at the food pantry.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make contributions to the church's food pantry or to the Alzheimer's Association, whose donation link has been set up at bit.ly/3PsyyZY.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
