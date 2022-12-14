Funeral services will be held on Friday for a popular attorney who was killed, allegedly by the ex-husband of one of his clients, last week.

Doug Lewis' funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, which is located at 1450 Pine Road in Dacula. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens, which is located at 3481 Hamilton Mill Road in Buford.

