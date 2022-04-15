Northside Hospital patients who use Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia for their insurance can continue to be covered for their visits while the hospital system and health insurance company continue their ongoing dispute in the court system.
A Fulton County Superior Court judge issued a new injunction on Wednesday to keep Anthem patients covered for their visits to Northside's hospitals.
A previous injunction issued by Judge Rachelle L. Carnesale had extended coverage until Friday, but her new injunction has no termination date. That means Anthem patients will be indefinitely covered for their Northside visits.
"Judge Carnesale also ruled that the Northside-Anthem matter should now be referred to the Georgia Department of Insurance to determine if Anthem’s current attempt to separate patients from their trusted health care providers is permissible," Northside officials said in a statement.
"Northside has diligently pursued legal remedies in this dispute because of its critical importance to protecting the rights of hundreds of thousands of Georgians. Northside will continue to provide updates to its patients and their families as they develop."
Anthem and Northside have been engaged in a dispute, reportedly over over reimbursement rates, since last year, according to Georgia Health News. A contract between the two sides was set to expire in January, but injunctions have allowed Anthem patients to continue using Northside facilities while the dispute continues.
