After months of leading Georgia in total confirmed COVID-19 cases, Gwinnett County is now No. 2 behind one of its neighbors — even though that county has a slightly higher vaccination rate than Gwinnett.
Fulton County has overtaken Gwinnett and now has the most confirmed cases during the course of the pandemic. The two counties — the most populous in the state —had gone back and forth with the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the state for much of the pandemic, but Gwinnett had the most in recent months.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health show Fulton overtook Gwinnett to lead Georgia in total cases on Saturday and has steadily gone up since then.
As of Monday’s numbers, Fulton County led the state with 95,048 total confirmed cases during the pandemic, compared to 94,731 total cases in Gwinnett. It also leads the state in total confirmed deaths, with 1,403 reported in Fulton compared to 1,156 in Gwinnett, which is No. 2 in deaths.
Fulton County has also had 5,894 hospitalizations during the pandemic, the highest in the state, while Gwinnett is now No. 2 with 5,514.
Fulton’s rise to overtake Gwinnett comes even though it has a slightly higher vaccination rate than Gwinnett. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 49% of Fulton County residents are fully vaccinated and 56% of residents in that county have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Meanwhile, the state is reporting that 48% of Gwinnettians are fully vaccinated and 54% have received at least one vaccine dose.
Fulton County was able to catch up to and overtake Gwinnett because it has had significantly higher numbers of new cases lately. In the last two weeks, Fulton’s daily two-week new case total has been about 1,900 to 2,000 cases higher than Gwinnett’s.
On Monday, for example, Gwinnett had a two-week new case total of 3,167 while Fulton’s two-week total was 5,108. Gwinnett has the lowest two-week cases per 100,000 residents ratio of the 11 counties in the Atlanta Regional Commission, with a rate of 326 cases for every 100,000 residents.
DeKalb had the second lowest rate, with 451 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, new case rates are spiking in Gwinnett’s neighbors to its immediate north and east as the Delta variant spreads.
Jackson County, where 36% of residents are fully vaccinated and 41% have received one vaccine dose, has been hit particularly hard with 1,086 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.
Barrow County, where 34% of residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received one dose, follows with 836 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks. After that, the two-week new case rates for Gwinnett’s northern and eastern neighbors are: 615 per 100,000 residents in Hall County and 588 per 100,000 residents in Walton and Forsyth counties.
The state reports that 38% of Hall County are fully vaccinated and 44% have received one vaccine dose while 35% of Walton County residents are fully vaccinated and 40% have received one dose. Over in Forsyth County, however, 49% of residents are fully vaccinated — a slightly higher percentage than Gwinnett — and 55% of residents have received one dose.
As of Monday, Georgia has seen a total of nearly 1.04 million cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, as well as 19,243 confirmed deaths, 3,020 probable deaths and 70,777 hospitalizations.
Statewide, 42% of Georgians are fully vaccinated while 50% have received at least one vaccine dose.
