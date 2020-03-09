Fulton County Schools officials have confirmed a district employee has tested positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, prompting the district to close some schools early Monday, and forcing the entire district to be shut down on Tuesday, according to news reports.
Initially, the affected schools were said to be closing, but the district later announced on its website that all Fulton County schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday. Fulton County Schools operates schools in north and south Fulton, but the city of Atlanta has its own separate school system.
A press conference is planned for 3:30 p.m. to discuss the issue, according to media reports.
"This closure will allow us to clean and sanitize affected schools as well as share additional details of our ongoing plan," the district said in a statement. "Updates regarding this concern will be shared via additional emails and the district website."
The nature of the employee's work for the district, including which school or schools he or she worked for, has not yet been released.
"The employee is currently being treated at a local hospital," district officials said in a statement. "We are working with public health officials to determine the impact to our local schools and community."
School system officials said testing will be done in cooperation with the Fulton County Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents and families of employees and students at affected schools will be notified as well.
Any additional school and office closures that may occur will be announced later by the district.
There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia so far, and state officials have said there are six more presumptive cases of people believed to be infected with the virus, including one in Gwinnett County. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Georgia at 4:45 p.m.
