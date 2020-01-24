A fugitive suspected of a double homicide in Norcross was apprehended Friday.
Karlton Sirmons, 30, was identified by Gwinnett County Police investigators as the primary suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Nov. 2, 2019. The incident took place at Beaver Springs Lane in Norcross.
Police investigators obtained warrants for two counts felony murder and two counts aggravated assault in connection to the deaths of 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and 30-year-old Josh Dennis. Sirmons and the two victims are all from Norcross.
Sirmons was arrested at approximately 5 a.m. in a coordinated effort between the U.S. Marshals, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department and Atlanta Police Department.
He was arrested at 165 Ruzelle Drive in Atlanta and transported to the Gwinnett County Police Department, where he was released to investigators.
“I appreciate the commitment of the many men and women in uniform who work exhaustively to locate extremely dangerous suspects with no regard for human life,” Sheriff Butch Conway said. “They place themselves at great risk to do so and our community is indebted to them for their service.”
Sirmons is also wanted in Cobb and Bibb counties for aggravated assault. He has additional warrants in Gwinnett County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to a separate incident in 2015.
He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 11:37 a.m. and is currently being held without bond.
