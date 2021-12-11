Gwinnett County commissioners are heading into a meeting with local legislators on Monday under a proverbial gun.
Commissioners are still early in the process of drawing up a redistricting map, with only two of the four district commissioners having held public input meetings and some future meetings scheduled as late as January.
But, while the commissioners may have a variety of issues they want to talk to the Gwinnett legislative delegation about this week, their lobbyist, Joel Wiggins, said redistricting is the only topic the legislators have wanted to talk to him about.
“I think there’s no doubt in my mind that, at our delegation meeting on Monday, there will be a lot of focus put on the progress we’ve made (in drawing maps) and where we’re at,” Wiggins told commissioners this past week.
The commissioners discussions amongst themselves and Wiggins about redistricting revealed from frustrations among members of the county’s governing body about where they are in the redistricting process and where they need to be.
Wiggins told the commissioners that Republican leaders in the General Assembly want the legislature to prioritize the approval of redistricting maps early in the 2022 legislative session that begins next month. The goal is to have the maps approved, signed into law by governor and in place in time for qualifying week for the 2022 elections.
And, qualifying week will start at the beginning of March.
“That puts us on a timeline where they are going to address them at the front end of the session ... to try to get everybody’s local maps through as quickly as possible,” Wiggins said.
Gwinnett’s lobbyist told commissioners that most of the other counties in Georgia are on track to have preliminary maps ready for review by the end of this month.
The problem is that, as of early this past week, Gwinnett county had not begun work on even preliminary redistricting maps that used data from the 2020 Census to show how population growth over the last decade could impact new boundaries.
Half of the district commissioners said during their redistricting conversation this past week that they didn’t even know the county had received the new population data from the U.S. Census Bureau two months ago.
“This is a bunch of crap,” an exasperated Commissioner Jasper Watkins said. “I’m just going to put it like this. I’m getting so sick and tired of this not knowing, kind of, maybe we do or we don’t. What do we have? What can we do and why can’t we do it?
“If we have the data to do it, if we have everything we have, if we have the software and we have the new precincts, then why is it that we don’t have (a preliminary map). What am I waiting on?”
Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque said she too had not been aware, before Tuesday, that the county had received the population data.
“I never received confirmation from the staff that we had (received the data),” Fosque told Commissioners Kirkland Carden and Ben Ku. “I know you guys had worked on that, but I haven’t seen anything saying, ‘Let’s move forward on this.’ “
Ku said staff had been trying to get software that would enable them to use the data to draw maps. New voting precincts had to first be drawn as well, but Ku said those have been drawn by now.
The county is using its own GIS team to draw new redistricting maps, with the goal being to incorporate both population data and feedback from residents about what they want to see in new maps.
That differs from the process which is being used by the Gwinnett County Board of Education, who is working with the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office to draw up a new map for school board districts.
By working with the reapportionment office, the school board is saving time because any redistricting map that is drawn up for county commissioners or school boards in Georgia would have to be approved by that office before it can be introduced as legislation in the General Assembly.
But, by drawing up the maps internally, Gwinnett County government is facing a more protracted process.
The process the county is using, including holding public input meetings that did not begin until mid-November, means those meetings have to be completed before a final proposed map can be drawn up. That map would then have to be submitted to the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office for review by its staff.
Once the map is approved by the office, the county could then get a member of the Gwinnett legislative delegation to introduce it in the General Assembly for approval.
The issue is that process will take some time to complete, meaning a map may not be ready to introduce in the legislature until some time in February.
If the county doesn’t have a map ready quickly, the delegation could decide the commissioners waited too long and decide to draw up maps themselves.
“Several members of the delegation have mentioned that they do have opinions on what they think it should look like,” Wiggins said. “I think most of them do want us to have the first opportunity, but there have been comments that if we’re not able to satisfactorily address it, then they will be assisting in that.”
There is already a proposal that state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, tried to float during the General Assembly’s special session that would have more than doubled the number of commission districts and redrawn the boundaries without input from the commission.
That effort stalled and has been sent back to the Senate’s State and Local Government Operations Committee for further review, but there is nothing stopping Democrats in the delegation from drawing up a map on their own if the commissioners drag their feet too long.
State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, was in the room during the commissioners discussion on Tuesday. She said she felt the commissioners should have the opportunity to draw up the maps, but she also said the maps would ideally be ready soon.
“We should have something, some type of draft soon, at least I would say by January would be a good starting point,” Merritt said. “By the first of the year would be great. That’s just my opinion and as we talk in the delegation, some might have other ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.