After winning a political office on her first try, Gwinnett Tax Commissioner-elect Tiffany Porter is about to take on a new role — but she's used to facing challenges with high stakes.
Porter will become Gwinnett's first African-American tax commissioner when she officially takes office on Jan. 1. After she took her oath of office on Tuesday, however, she recounted her journey toward her new role.
That journey included facing breast cancer and surviving it.
"No one could have told me in 2018, when I was diagnosed for a second time with breast cancer, that I would be standing at this podium today," Porter said at her swearing-in ceremony. "Not knowing what was going to happen to me, or my fate, or what God had in store for me, I felt that I still wanted to serve and continue to live my life as a public servant.
"So, for me, tax commissioner is right in line with what I wanted to do and where I wanted to be."
Porter comes into the tax commissioner's job having previously served as a municipal judge for the city of Duluth — she was that city's first African-American judge — as well as having been a certified NFL agent, a legal analyst for Court TV and a lawyer with expertise in tax, estate, business and criminal defense law.
She holds an undergraduate degree from Hampton University, a master's degree from Georgia State University and graduated from Emory University's School of Law.
She also has four children, is a member of Life Church International in Duluth also been a 20-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
All of those aspects of Porter's life were highlighted at her swearing in ceremony, but it was the fact that she survived two bouts of breast cancer and went on to run for public office that led her pastor, Travis Hall, to hold her up as a role model.
"The last couple of years, she has had to overcome incredible adversity to get to this moment," he said. "Watching her be sworn in is no light matter. She has had to overcome titanic-sized adversity to get to this place, but she got here because she made a decision.
"She decided that nothing happens to her, everything happens for her. Because she adopted the victorious mindset that 'nothing happens to me, everything happens for me,' she never quit. She kept pushing. She kept following the lead of the Holy Spirit in her life to this moment of we believe is destiny. Because of that, Tiffany is an inspiration, not just to her children and her family, but to all of us."
Porter said she did not let her cancer diagnosis — either of them — hold her back, and she won't let them do so in the future.
"A lot of people say, 'Well, you just got out of being sick' or 'You just finished this, what else,' " Porter said. "I say, 'Whatever God places on my heart, and I'm still here, there's still going to be a purpose ... in my life. So, that's why I continue to move forward and continue to push forward through all of the obstacles."
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitner, a close friend of Porter who administered the oath of office to the incoming tax commissioner, said her friend excels at everything she does, whether it's becoming a lawyer, making new friends or working to become Gwinnett's tax commissioner.
Whitner also pointed out Porter doesn't give up once she sets her mind to doing something.
"When I first moved her, I was new to the area and — if you can believe this — a little bit stand off-ish," Whitner said. "But Tiffany saw me walking around the courtroom and she said I looked a little bit like a lost lamb, and she said, 'Oh, that girl is going to be my friend' — and I did not want to be her friend.
"I was not in a place that I was accepting new friend applications, but she had said, 'No, no, no, this young lady is going to be my friend.' And, lo and behold, I became her friend. That was the sheer will, the sheer power, the sheer determination that this woman has. I tell you, we have a great woman who is going to be taking over as our next tax commissioner."
As she closed out her remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, Porter turned her thoughts to her new employees.
"I can't wait for the new things in the tax commissioner's office," she said. "I can't wait to meet all of you so that we can begin to take the office to new heights, so I'm very excited."
