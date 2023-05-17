Sips for Seniors.jpg

In late April, Lawrenceville-based Friends of Gwinnett Seniors hosted its Sips for Seniors fundraising event at Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett and raised $26,000.

 Photo: Friends of Gwinnett Seniors

Since 1999, the nonprofit Friends of Gwinnett Seniors has raised funds to support home-delivered meals, home repairs, medical transportation and other vital services for senior citizens in Gwinnett County.

It has been reported that the 60-plus population in Gwinnett has grown from 46,000 in 2020 to 155,000 in 2020 and by 2030, that demographic will represent some 208,000 residents. The organization, which numbers about 90 volunteers (including a 15-member board of directors) works to respond to food insecurity, support access to medical transportation, provide emergency assistance, promote persona safety and wellbeing and collaborate on home repairs and modifications.

