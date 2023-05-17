Since 1999, the nonprofit Friends of Gwinnett Seniors has raised funds to support home-delivered meals, home repairs, medical transportation and other vital services for senior citizens in Gwinnett County.
It has been reported that the 60-plus population in Gwinnett has grown from 46,000 in 2020 to 155,000 in 2020 and by 2030, that demographic will represent some 208,000 residents. The organization, which numbers about 90 volunteers (including a 15-member board of directors) works to respond to food insecurity, support access to medical transportation, provide emergency assistance, promote persona safety and wellbeing and collaborate on home repairs and modifications.
According to its mission statement, Friends of Gwinnett Seniors is committed to the intention that all seniors in Gwinnett have the opportunity to be active and visible participants in their community and experience a healthy, safe and fulfilling life in the home setting of their choice with access to transportation, health care, good nutrition and assistance in their homes.
Friends of Gwinnett Seniors provide assistance to close to 70 residents per month.
“It’s really an amazing group,” said board member Trish Fitton. “We serve all of Gwinnett County. We’re just here to help seniors in any way possible and if we can help them, we can provide resources.”
In late April, the Lawrenceville-based organization hosted its Sips for Seniors fundraising event at Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett and raised some $20,000 for its clients.
