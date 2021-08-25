It’s fall in Gwinnett County and that means Friday Night Lights. Over the past five years, it has also meant it's time for the Friday Night Food Fight — a contest that has local schools challenge each other to a food collection drive to benefit local food pantries.
This year there will be four rounds of food fights around the county, which kicked off this week with Mill Creek High vs. Norcross. Over the next two months, Dacula will face Lanier, Collins Hill will challenge Mountain View and Peachtree Ridge will take on South Gwinnett.
The Friday Night Food Fight originated in 2016 when the student council from Mill Creek challenged rival Dacula. That first year, more than 45,000 pounds of food was collected for The Pantry at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church. Each year, the number of participating schools has grown and the amount of food donated to local food pantries has cumulatively added up to over half a million pounds.
The vision founding students had for the Friday Night Food Fight was expanding to all the areas of Gwinnett County. The students also felt it was important to establish a connection and collaboration between schools and their local food pantries. If a student needed food, they wanted to make sure it was available and the student knew where to go.
The need for the Food Fight has been especially important since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, the number of people being served by The Pantry at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church doubled and then tripled overnight. Many of those families had students in Mill Creek cluster schools.
“We knew of families who were hit hard and had kids at home. They had no way to get food because school lunch wasn't available to them, so they would get food from The Pantry," said Megan Ivester, who is the organizer for Mill Creek. "Because of that connection, they had food during that time. We were able to see first-hand how FNFF has helped families within our community,”
In addition to area food pantries, several schools have created and maintain pantries within the school.
“This school year marks the fifth year for our school pantry,” Amy Benson of Dacula High said. “Donations through the FNFF stock the pantry each year and allow our student council to serve our school community throughout the school year. It is inspiring to see students come together to help others in such a meaningful way.”
With the uncertainty of recent times, food insecurity continues to be at an all-time high. The schools recognize that need and are rising to the challenge to help those in need. If you would like to help your area school in their fight against hunger, canned good donations can be dropped of at the local schools.
