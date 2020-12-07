The pandemic didn't stop a group of local students from continuing the Friday Night Food Fight this year. In fact, seven Gwinnett County high schools participated in the event — raising $25,000 during a two-week period.
That money equates to about 100,000 meals for local food pantries, organizers said. The event, started five years ago by the Mill Creek High School Student Council, has local schools competing to see who can collect the most food (or donations for food) for local food pantries and co-ops.
Organizers said Mill Creek won this year's event, collecting the equivalent of 60,000 meals. On Nov. 20, Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane was joined by Hudson Jones and Ryan Jones, who are directors of the food pantry at Hamilton MIll United Methodist Church, to announce this year's totals during Mill Creek's football game.
Lane thanked the many volunteers at Mill Creek and the other contributing high schools for their work. In addition to Mill Creek, participating high schools included Archer, Collins Hill, Dacula, Mountain View, Peachtree Ridge and South Gwinnett. Each school raised money for the food bank in its local community.
Organizers said the event has now collected more than half a million pounds of food during the past five years.
The Mill Creek Student Council plans to continue the competition, with hopes of one day expanding it to all Gwinnett high schools. Robert Philo, who founded the event while he was a student at Mill Creek, is now a senior at University of Georgia but stays involved the the Friday Night Food Fight.
"Not only does the Friday Night Food Fight help each participating community, but it teaches students of all grade levels the invaluable lesson of helping those less fortunate who may be sitting next to them in class," Philo said.
