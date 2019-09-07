Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night at Capella Apartments on Preston Lake Drive in Tucker.
First responders noted heavy water damage to two units on the first floor of the building, heavy fire damage to three units on the second floor. The American Red Cross provided temporary assistance for 19 adults and 13 children displaced by the fire. One firefighter sustained a minor injury but was able to continue working.
Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire on the left side of one building, which had been evacuated prior to the arrival of fire trucks.
According to the District Commander, by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had moved from the first floor and worked its way up to the roof.
"Fire personnel deployed a 2 1/2-inch line to begin battling the blaze," public information officer Donald Strother said. "Flames began burning in the attic and breaking through the roof. The Incident Commander wanted to ensure that the apartment units on the right side of the breezeway were not damaged by the fire so aerial operations were started. The turrets mounted on the ladder truck were used to bring the flames under control. A 1 3/4-inch hand line was deployed to protect the building located on the left of the fire unit."
Power to the entire building had to be turned off.
Investigators did not pinpoint the cause of the fire at 2 a.m., but believe it started on the first floor.