There are only a few days left in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, but nearly a quarter of Gwinnett County's voters have already cast their ballots in the election, according to a report from the county.
This is the final week of early voting ahead of Georgia's general election. Voters who want to cast in-person ballots before election day arrives on Nov. 8 have until Friday to do so.
Voters will decide a U.S. Senate race, the governor's race, several other statewide office races, congressional races, state legislative races and county commission races.
Gwinnett County's 11 early voting sites are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voters who want are casting absentee by-mail ballots can drop them off at drop boxes located inside six of the early voting sites.
As of Monday afternoon, 111,300 Gwinnett voters had cast ballots in-person during early voting, and the county had received 11,689 absentee ballots from voters. There were 22,888 absentee ballots requested by voters in Gwinnett for the general election.
The county has also received 93 military and oversees electronic delivery ballots so far.
That adds up to a total of 123,082 ballots that Gwinnett elections officials had been received as of Monday afternoon.
A voting report that the Daily Post obtained from county officials on Monday shows the county's election department is counting 565,088 active Gwinnett voters who were registered in time to cast ballots in the general election.
That means Gwinnett County is seeing a 22% voter turnout with a few days of early voting left and just under half of the requested absentee ballots not yet returned, according to the report.
The early voting sites in Gwinnett County include:
• Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula
• Gas South — Hudgens Center for Arts, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300 in Duluth
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
• Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake
• Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 E Crogan St. in Lawrenceville
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
The early voting sites which have absentee ballot drop boxes include: Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building; Dacula Park Activity Building; George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center; Lenora Park Gym, Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center; and Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
