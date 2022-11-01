Gwinnett I voted sticker five languages.jpeg

Gwinnett County has new 'I Voted' stickers that have saying five different languages. The stickers are being handed out to voters after they cast ballots in Georgia's general election.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

There are only a few days left in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, but nearly a quarter of Gwinnett County's voters have already cast their ballots in the election, according to a report from the county.

This is the final week of early voting ahead of Georgia's general election. Voters who want to cast in-person ballots before election day arrives on Nov. 8 have until Friday to do so.

