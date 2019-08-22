A frequent customer at a Snellville convenience store recently robbed the place at gunpoint, and Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
On Tuesday, the man walked into the Chevron on Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Snellville and demanded the contents of the cash register, telling the clerk, “whatever you have in the register, give it to me,” according to Gwinnett County Police Department Cpl. Michele Pihera.
As the suspect made his demands, he pointed a gun at the clerk, then grabbed the money.
On his way out, the suspect told the clerk, “Don’t follow me and if you do I’ll shoot you,” though he then apologized as he left the store.
The clerk told police that while he doesn’t know the suspect’s name, he man is a regular customer who comes in weekly to buy juice or cigarettes.
The suspect is described as a black man about 5-foot-8 with “long, small black dreads” who has a mustache and goatee.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 19-076683.