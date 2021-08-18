The French-American Chamber of Commerce-Atlanta announced Wednesday that it is moving to Peachtree Corners to help French startups work on new technologies and innovations in the city's Curiosity Lab.
The chamber is moving from the Consulate General of France's office to Curiosity Lab's Innovation Center to set up La French Tech Atlanta, a new innovation community in the Atlanta area, which received La French Tech accreditation from the French government earlier this year. French startups participating in La French Tech Atlanta will be able to take advantage of Curiosity Lab's 5G and smart cities technology setup to test innovations and new technologies in a real-world environment.
“French Tech Atlanta and FACC are delighted to join the Curiosity Lab and the overall Peachtree Corners smart city ecosystem," said La French Tech Atlanta President Sebastien Lafon, who is also a member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce's board and a French trade advisor. "This will enable French startups to collaborate with many innovators and prove out their technology in a unique and live environment, with real city-owned connected infrastructure that cannot be replicated in a laboratory.
"Overall, La French Tech Atlanta will be another pillar to support existing and blossoming Francophile startups, promote French Tech across the Southeast by broadening cross-Atlantic relationships and help future French startups to grow their business in the United States in the heart of Silicon Orchard.”
An event is set to be held in early September to officially open La French Tech Atlanta at Curiosity Lab, with a ribbon cutting and connected infrastructure demonstrations including autonomous vehicles, drones, services, robotics, sustainable technologies such as solar roadways.
The French-American Chamber of Commerce said the La French Tech accreditation for the metro Atlanta area — which the chamber calls the "Silicon Orchard" — and the move to Peachtree Corners is part of a collaboration between French Foreign Trade Advisors, the Service for Science and Technology of the French Embassy, the Consulate General of France in Atlanta, Attaché for Cultural Services and the chamber to reinforce metro Atlanta as "the premier North American destination for French companies to do business."
The chamber pointed to the growth of FinTech, Biotech, AgroTech, film and gaming in the area as some examples of why metro Atlanta is considered the "Silicon Orchard."
“It’s with great excitement that we welcome the French-American Chamber of Commerce, La French Tech Atlanta and all other business ecosystem partners as new members of our community in the City of Peachtree Corners and at Curiosity Lab," Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said. "It’s no longer a secret that our region is a hot spot attracting immense investment and resources from some of the world’s brightest technology developers and enterprises.
"We look forward to working with French businesses to help graduate their solutions into the real world and leverage the benefits of operating here – from the most flexible, pro-business city government, our safe and beautiful residential communities to our connected smart city infrastructure that reflects the future of collaboration between government and business.”
