As a family gathered for photos in front of Freeman’s Mill on Thursday afternoon, a couple of its members wandered around, poking their heads around the side of the mill toward a ramp that led to the main entrance.
That’s where they were greeted by Sarah Barlow, the deputy director of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation’s Natural and Cultural Resource Management program.
And that was as far as they were going to get.
“Sorry, we’re not open yet,” Barlow told the visitors.
The old grist mill, which dates back to the 1860s and is the namesake for Freeman’s Mill Park in Lawrenceville, has not been open to the public for several years, but that will change in the not too distant future.
Ongoing work has been underway in recent years to get the mill in a position where visitors can not only go inside the building — for guided tours only — but also see exhibits that teach them about the science behind how grist mills work and what the cornmeal made there meant to the local community in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
“When it’s all done, it will kind of bring everything full circle so it should be an educational opportunity for K-12,” Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Construction Manager Glenn Boorman said.
A firm date for when the tours, which will be particularly focused toward school groups but open to any resident, can begin is not yet set in stone.
Boorman said the county tentatively hopes to have the project finished by the end of 2019, but he stressed that is just a tentative time frame and could change.
A decade of work to make the mill accessibleIt’s been 10 years since the county — which acquired the 12-acre mill property in 2001 — completed its first major project at the mill, which entailed raising it above the local flood plain.
Anthony Pappas is a greenspace and land design project manager for the Foresite Group, which is heavily involved in the latest round of work at the mill. Over the past six years, planning and construction work has been underway to further enhance the mill and to turn it into an education space, he said.
“The intent was to have a series of exhibits and stations (so) as you move through the building, you can learn about what went on here (as well as) some history on the building,” Pappas said.
The first part of the latest round of work entailed outside projects, including making the mill accessible in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. That meant installing ramps outside and inside the building.
A new wood-framed fence, a concrete wall with built-in seating, a building to store fire suppression supplies and enhancements to prepare a shed to house a working grist mill exhibit were also worked on. A sprinkler system, motion detectors, new electrical outlets, shop-style windows and a security system were also installed in the mill during that phase of the work.
Since that work is taken care of, the focus now is on the exhibits that will be installed in the mill itself. The exhibits are being put together by a company in Seattle and will be shipped to Lawrenceville once they are finished.
There are about 10 exhibits expected to be installed at the mill site. Most of those will be located in the old mill, but the working grist mill exhibit will be located in the adjacent shed. The working mill will grind up corn grown at McDaniel Farm Park in Duluth for demonstrations.
“The county intended for it (to give) a greater understanding of the area,” Pappas said. “That’s why this is being tied to McDaniel Farm. If you can go to the farm and see corn growing and you’re able to bring that corn over to the mill (and see how) it would have been milled, you’re gaining (from) seeing the process more than you would from just seeing a photo of it.”
Some aspects of the exhibit will include: dioramas such as miniature scale versions of the process that the corn went through on its way to the mill; a miniature version of a grain elevator; a series of grain bags with a hoist attached; an example of the mill’s gear assembly; a television to show educational videos; and graphics and text displays.
How will the educational component work?The county is still sorting out the details of the educational program it will offer at the mill, but there are some aspects of it that members of the county’s Natural and Cultural Resource Management staff do know already.
It will not be limited to school programs, but that will be a major focus similar to work done at other county-run parks that feature historic sites.
Although it is a historic mill, the county will focus a significant portion of its educational programing on the science, technology, engineering, arts and math aspects of how the mill operated — particularly the engineering aspect.
“It’s going to interesting to connect the old with what is still used today,” said Brian Boggs, a Gwinnett Natural and Cultural Resource Management program leader. “When they open up their car hood, they’re still going to see belts in their car (engine), but they’re not going understand that that’s actually a technology used in the (19th) century.”
But the Gwinnett Parks and Recreation officials in general are excited about the possibilities presented to offering tours of the mill.
“I always think it’s interesting to see what people get out of this,” Barlow said. “We know the things we want to highlight and talk about, but sometimes people are inspired or fascinated by the strangest element and I’m just curious to see what happens.”