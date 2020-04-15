There are many ways to thank someone, but Slow Pour Brewing has come up with a way to say both "cheers" and "thank you" at the same time.
The Lawrenceville brewery announced on social media that it is currently brewing an IPA called "Thank You Note" as a way to honor those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Just a little something to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, and all of those on the frontlines risking their lives keeping us safe during this crazy time," the brewery said in the social media post. "If you are on the front lines ... you probably need a beer right now more than most."
The beer will be finished and canned "in a couple of weeks" the post said, at which time a free six pack will be given to health care workers who show an ID badge at the tap room, located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
The post added: "If you’re not one of those on the front lines you can still get your hands on this limited release by purchasing a little 'Thank You Note' for yourself!"
