Gwinnett County has a new fire chief and his appointment is making history for the department.
Fred Cephas, who has been Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services’ deputy chief since 2020, was appointed by county commissioners to be the new fire chief on Tuesday. Cephas will be the county’s first Black fire chief in the department’s nearly 52-year history.
He will officially become fire chief on April 1.
“I’m committed to serving others — and at its core, that’s what public service and public safety are all about,” Cephas said. “I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love, while understanding there is still more work to be done.”
Cephas will replace soon-to-be-former chief Russell Knick, who is leaving the fire department after about five years as chief to take on a new role in the County Administrator’s Office.
Cephas is a native of Mobile, Ala., and a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served as a Department of Defense aircraft rescue firefighter. He joined Gwinnett’s fire department in 2001.
He rose through the department’s ranks over the years and served in a variety of capacities. Some of those capacities included strategic planning, accreditation management, operations, and as a licensed polygraphist. He then became deputy chief, making him the second highest ranking member of the fire department, three years ago.
“As a county employee, I fondly remember Chief Cephas’ work ethic and his ability to connect with colleagues and residents in our community,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “He is truly a servant leader, and that is a trait we value when training successors for key roles in Gwinnett County.”
Cephas earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Shorter University.
“With his military background and over 20 years of experience in Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Fred brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role as chief,” Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens said.
“As deputy chief, he strengthened operations within the department and increased trust within the community, and I look forward to seeing where he leads the department in the future. At the same time, we are fortunate to retain Russell’s experience and leadership as he transitions into a new role.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
