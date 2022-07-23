Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett Cops and Kids organizer Connie Chesser helps January Rankins, 5, put on her new book bag at the Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Chesser said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Book bags are lined up at the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Elijah Jones eagerly waits to pick out a new book bag during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Elijah Jones eagerly picks out a new book bag during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Victoria DeBose watches her daughter, Ka'Maya Jones, try out a pair of shoes during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Ka'Maya Jones checks out a pair of shoes during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
From left, Jazmine Lozano picks out a new book bag as her brother, Noah, mother, Mezabine, and Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Explorer Post member Fabiola Vasquez-Diaz look on during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Noah Lozano picks out a new book bag during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Lawrenceville mother Mezabine Lozano, center, helps her son, Noah, put on his new book bag during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett representatives, as well as Gwinnett Sheriffs’ Office Explorers, pose for a photo with a family during the order’s Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Families check in at the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
Families check out shoes with help from Shoe Carnival employees during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-t0-School event at the Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
A child picks out a new book bag during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett's Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday. Event organizers said 122 kids from low-income families received new backpacks, shoes and socks at the event.
As he stood inside the Shoe Carnival in Lawrenceville on Saturday morning, Norcross youth Elijah Jones, 10, clutched a clear plastic pencil case that came with a new backpack he’d just picked out.
Jones had picked out the blue and white backpack during the Fraternal Order of Police of Gwinnett — Lodge 66’s annual Cops and Kids Back-to-School event at the shoe store. He beamed as he proclaimed that he special plans for it.
“I’ve saving this for my drawing,” he said. “I like to draw.”
Jones was one of 122 local children who got to pick out new school supply-filled backpacks as well as new shoes and socks at the Cops and Kids event on Saturday. Families who have limited financial means, and have kids who are on Georgia’s version of Medicaid, were eligible to sign up in advance for the event.
In addition to the backpacks, shoes and socks, each kid got a coupon from America’s Best for an eye exam and a free pair of glasses.
“(Book bags and school supplies were purchased) through donations of the citizens of Gwinnett and businesses,” Cops and Kids organizer Connie Chesser said. “We get the donations of funds and I go out and shop for the book bags and supplies and then the night before last, the Explorers came and helped us stuff all of the bags up.”
Kids got to pick bags based on what was available for their grade-level and the supplies inside those bags were chosen based on the needs for that particular grade-level. In general, students got paper, folders, rulers, notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, markers, glue and pencil sharpeners.
The Fraternal Order of Police works with local nonprofits and churches to identify families who need the assistance with buying back-to-school supplies. A F.O.P. partner, Donna Hanley, helps get the families signed up.
“We try to make sure it’s people who really need the help,” Chesser said.
Hanley said, “They have to qualify for state Medicaid, which is pretty much the lowest income level.”
While there are several school supply giveaway events that take place in the area every year, the thing that sets the Cops and Kids Back-to-School event apart is the fact that it includes socks and shoes. Kids can pick a pair of shoes, worth up to $50, and the local F.O.P. lodge covers the cost.
“I love this organization,” said Victoria DeBose, who is Jones’ mother. “In December, they did Shop With a Cop so each child got assigned a cop and they went into Walmart and they got jackets and undergarments so they are a really good program.
“And, it really helps me out because I’m a mother of five ... It’s very beneficial. It allows me to make sure that they have everything that they need for school and not having to pick if they’re going to get shoes this month or this week, and then next week they get socks. They’re able to get their needs and what they want.”
In addition to Elijah, two other children of DeBose’s — daughters Ka’Maya Jones, 8, and Grace DeBose, 3, received backpacks and shoes at the Cops and Kids event.
Ka’Maya picked out a pick bag with rainbows on it. It also came with a matching lunch box that was attached to the bag.
“I like the color and I like rainbows, and I like the lunch box,” she said.
Lawrenceville mother Mezabine Lozano echoed DeBose’s sentiments. She brought her children, Jazmine, 8, and Noah, 7, to get new backpacks and shoes. Noah got a pair of Adidas sneakers while Jazmine got a pair of Skechers.
“It’s extremely helpful because then (the kids) get to have a good pair of shoes for the school year,” Lozano said.
Of course, not every child who got a backpack and shoes on Saturday was enthusiastic about going back to school. Some of them wanted summer to last just a little bit longer.
“I’d rather be in a ball pit than back at a school,” Jazmine Lozano said.
Her younger brother had mixed feelings about heading back to school though.
“I made up my own word, ‘Noyes,’ “ he said. “That means ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ at the same time ... because you just sit there in a chair (at school).”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
