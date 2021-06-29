After more than a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett County is getting ready to welcome the return of Fourth of July celebrations with a bang.
Independence Day fireworks shows — something that couldn’t be done a year ago because of the pandemic — will be lighting up the county’s skies this weekend as cities welcome the annual summer tradition’s return.
Lawrenceville and Auburn will kick off the local celebrations with events taking place Friday night.
Auburn’s Independence Day celebration will take place at 5 p.m. at 1369 4th Avenue with “family fun, food, games, live music, activities, kids zone, and fireworks at dark.”
Meanwhile, Lawrenceville’s Prelude To the Fourth event will take place at 5 p.m. on the Lawrenceville Lawn with performances by Riley Biederer and Electric Avenue and fireworks beginning at dusk.
Residents can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but the city will mandate social distancing. There will also be food vendors located at the Lawrenceville Lawn, Bicentennial Plaza and City Hall.
Meanwhile, Saturday will have several events.
Norcross will hold its Red, white and Boom event at 5 p.m., in Lillian Webb Park. There will be bounce houses for a nominal fee, face painting, an assortment of food vendors and fireworks.
The city will have CDC guidelines in place and a shuttle will run form the park to Norcross First United Methodist Church and One Heart Church, where people can park, since downtown streets will close at 3 p.m.
Duluth Celebrates America will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the Duluth Town Green, with a fireworks display, live music, food trucks, children’s activities (it is pay to play) and other activities. The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Lilburn’s Sparkle in the Park will also begin at 5:30 p.m., although this event will be held in Lilburn City Park. It will feature a concert by The Glow Band, a fireworks show, food trucks and kids activities.
Sugar Hill’s Sparks in the Park event will take place at 6 p.m. at E.E. Robinson Park. The city will encourage social distancing and there will be live entertainment and fireworks. the city will also live stream the event for people who prefer to watch it virtually.
Braselton will hold its Concert for America at featuring North Georgia Winds at 7 p.m. at the Braselton Town Green.
Braselton will also hold events on Sunday as well. The Celebrate Braselton Fourth of July Festival and Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on the Town Green. There will be food trucks and activities from 5 until 9:30 p.m. on the Town Green, a parade through downtown on state route 53 at 6 p.m., a free concert featuring the GlowBand from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on the Town Green and fireworks at dark.
And, Star Spangled Snellville will take place from 4 until 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Snellville Towne Green. The event will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, performances by the Contagious Band and the Metro Jazz Club, the singing of the National Anthem by Kriss Johnson, rides and activities (for a price), food vendors. Fireworks will occur at 9:30 p.m.
