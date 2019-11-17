Raymer Sale wants public safety officers — whether they be police, deputies, state troopers, firefighters or EMS workers — to know one thing as Thanksgiving approaches: people in the community are thankful for the work they do.
That is the purpose of the annual Red, Blue and You event, which Sale founded. The fourth annual celebration of first responders will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Buford Arena, which is located at 2795 Sawnee Avenue in Buford.
“We’re in the month of Thanksgiving and we purposely had this event the Thursday before Thanksgiving to get in the mode of giving thanks to these folks for what they do for Gwinnett County to keep us safe because they do a tremendous job at that,” Sale said.
The event was started in 2016 to get the business community involved in showing appreciation to first responders for what they do, although the general public is also invited to attend the event.
Sale said while there are events designed to bring the community and public safety together, he felt it was important for the business community to honor public safety officers as well.
“They are protecting us from all kinds of things that we, as citizens, don’t always see,” he said.
This year’s event will spotlight five public safety officials, including: retiring Gwinnett Police Chief Butch Ayers; Suwanee Police Chief Mike Jones, who was named Georgia’s police chief of the year; the school resource officer who responded to the stabbing of a teacher at Trickum Middle School; a police officer who forged a special relationship with a homeless person; and the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue team.
Sale said the Jail Dogs program run by the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office will also be highlighted at the event.
Jim N’ Nicks Barbeque will provide food for up to 400 people, with public safety officers who attend being given priority for meals.
Banks and Shane will provide musical entertainment at the event while the Buford High School choral group will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
And there will also be opportunities for public safety departments to show off some of their hardware, including patrol cars, a fire truck, a police helicopter and a DUI unit.
The police departments for the county, each Gwinnett city which has a municipal police department and the school system have been invited to attend the event, as have officers from the fire department, the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
“This is a tribute to the work they do,” Sale said.
Additional information about Red, Blue and You can be found at www.redblueyou.org.