The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) has named four Wesleyan School faculty members GISA Master Teachers, the school announced this week.
Cathy Cailor (first grade), Ashley Kuehne (middle school English), Jen Sheppard (middle school science) and Corrie Nash (high school math) were all selected.
To be accepted into GISA’s Master Teacher program, candidates must submit a detailed application, school officials said. Applicants must also submit a portfolio of three tangible examples of outstanding work related to the classroom and to sharing and collaborating with other educators.
The final part of the application is an unedited video of the candidate’s classroom teaching utilizing best practices and five letters of recommendation from colleagues, administrators, parents, and students.
This is the third consecutive year in which Wesleyan teachers have been honored as GISA Master Teachers.
“We are delighted that GISA has acknowledged the hard work of these committed educators through the Master Teacher program,” said Chris Cleveland, Wesleyan Head of School. “Cathy, Ashley, Jen, and Corrie are outstanding classroom teachers and have been impacting the lives of Wesleyan students for many years. They are each deserving of this honor.”
Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners. At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Wesleyan enrolled 1,193 students from throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area.
To learn more about the school, visit www.wesleyanschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.