This month Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies have arrested four people who face criminal attempt to commit child molestation and other child-related charges, including some involving the use of computers.
The Sheriff's Office's Trafficking and Child Exploitation, or T.R.A.C.E., Unit arrested D’vine Damian Davis-Martin, Amar Yeran Ramlall, Tavian Rashaud Wilson and Perry Johnny Curtis over a period stretching from June 1 until June 7. Law enforcement officials said the suspects were arrested for separate incidents.
Davis-Martin was arrested on June 1 and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation; criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation; use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice child; and obscene internet contact with a child.
Ramlall was arrested on June 2 and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation; obscene internet contact with a child; and use of a computer to seduce a child for indecent purpose.
Wilson was was arrested on June 4 and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation; criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation; use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice child; obscene internet contact with a child; and criminal attempt to commit to entice minor to produce visual medium.
Curtis was arrested on June 7 and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation; use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice child; and obscene internet contact with a child.
Anyone who either is a victim of human trafficking and or child molestation, or knows a victim, is asked to call the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office's T.R.A.C.E tip line at 770-619-6405. They can also call 9-1-1 if there is an immediate emergency.
