Gwinnett County Public Schools will be well represented at the 2023 Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference as four local students have qualified to attend and compete.

Shafil Alam, Suraj Hussain and Andrew Miller from Grayson High School and Nahawand S. Sedran of Meadowcreek High School were the top finishers at the FBLA state competition. The national conference is set for June 27 through 30 in Atlanta.

