Gwinnett County Public Schools will be well represented at the 2023 Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference as four local students have qualified to attend and compete.
Shafil Alam, Suraj Hussain and Andrew Miller from Grayson High School and Nahawand S. Sedran of Meadowcreek High School were the top finishers at the FBLA state competition. The national conference is set for June 27 through 30 in Atlanta.
Alam, Hussain and Miller, advised by Wendy Dyer, won first place with their mobile application development and Sedran, advised by Pintu Thaker, finished second with intro to information technology.
The largest student business organization in the world with more than 250,000 members, the FBLA is an important partner in business education and student leadership development. Several FLBA programs and organizations have been recognized by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor as an integral part of a co-curricular approach to business and leadership education. FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive collaboration through innovative leadership and career development offerings.
“Last year, the students worked really hard on their mobile app,” said Dyer in a news release. “When they did not place in the top four, they were heartbroken. I was pleased when they came back this and said they were competing.
“They worked even harder this year, never taking for granted the previous lessons learned. At the competition, I held my breath the entire time. When Grayson High School was called for first place, I had tears in my eyes. I was really happy for Shafil, Suraj and Andrew. To get to this level, it takes perseverance, dedication and passion. These three are passionate about computer science. They did not give up and they worked really hard. FBLA and competitions help the students grow and I am so proud of these young men.”
