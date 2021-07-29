The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named four more members of Gwinnett County Public Schools Class of 2021 as recipients of 2021 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
That brings the total number of GCPS students awarded NMSC College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships to 10. The newly announced winners are:
♦ Connor G. Burrell of Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science, and Technology. Economics is his probable career field and he earned the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.
♦ Veronica N. Roberson of Lanier High. Her probable career field is mechanical engineering and she received the National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship.
♦ Havishkrit Arya of Parkview High. His probable career field is surgical medicine and he received the National Merit UAB Scholarship.
♦ Anna M. Wang of Parkview High. Her probable career field is neuroscience and she earned the National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The National Merit Scholars are part of a group of distinguished students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.
Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.
From the semifinalist group, some 16,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.