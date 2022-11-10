Four panel of Sheikh Rahman Nabilah Islam Farooq Mughal and Ruwa Romman.jpg

Clockwise from top left, State Sen. Sheikh Rahman, Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, state Rep.-elect Farooq Mughal and Rep.-elect Ruwa Romman.

When the Georgia General Assembly convenes in January, there will be four Muslim legislators among its ranks, one of the largest Muslim legislative delegations in the nation — and all of them will be from Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett voters re-elected state Sen. Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, who became the first Muslim elected to serve in the General Assembly in 2018, but they also made history in three other legislative races.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.