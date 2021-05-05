Gwinnett County Students Graduate from Leadership Program
Collaborate on Ideas to Improve Atlanta Region
Four Gwinnett County high school students were recently among 29 high school students from across the region who graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program.
Catalina Giang of Parkview High School, Alek Jastrzebski of North Gwinnett High School, Senait Pirani of Parkview High School and Sneha Varughese of the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology were the Gwinnett graduates.
“I commend the work and collaboration these young leaders put into the MARC program,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC board chair. “The insights they bring to the challenges facing our region is refreshing, and make me feel optimistic about our future.”
MARC students explored real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage, and the impact of limited transportation options as part of the six-month program. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways we as a region can better serve our diverse population.
While the 2020-2021 program was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were also invited to participate in self-guided activities such as a walkability audit of their neighborhoods.
The MARC program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 class through June 4. Rising 10th- and 11th-grade students who reside or attend school in the 10-county Atlanta region may apply.
The class meets once a month on Saturdays for six months, beginning in August 2021.
Initial sessions will be held online and transition to in-person as COVID-19 safety guidelines allow. There is no cost to participants. Applications are due June 4.
You can find more info about the program at: www.atlantaregional.org/marc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.