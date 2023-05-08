Four lawmakers from Gwinnett County are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly to address gun violence.
State Sen. Nabilah Islam and state Reps. Pedro Marin, Gregg Kennard and Ruwa Romman, all Democrats, signed the letter, which was sent to the governor on Monday. The call for a special session comes on the heels of the shooting at a Northside Hospital facility in midtown as well as another incident in Moultrie last week, and a shooting at mall in Texas over the weekend.
"For many years, the Georgia General Assembly has passed legislation that has made it easier for dangerous individuals and individuals experiencing mental health crises to acquire and possess firearms," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "This legislation has been signed into law by you and your predecessors. At the same time, our communities have been forced to endure mass casualty events that have become more frequent and more deadly because of these laws.
"This must stop. We owe it to hard working Georgia families who deserve to go to work or go to school without fear that they or one of their loved ones will not come home."
Additional Democrats in the General Assembly came out in support of the call for a special session after news about the letter emerged on Monday. The Georgia House Democratic Caucus announced legislators will hold a press conference at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning to reiterate the call for a special session.
The legislators who signed the letter on Monday asserted that gun violence has become a public safety crisis, although they recognized there are "differences of opinion" between members of the General Assembly about how to address the issue.
"But we believe that this crisis can no longer be ignored," they wrote. "Therefore, we request that, under the authority granted to you by the Georgia State Constitution, you immediately and without delay call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly to specifically address firearm related public safety."
The Daily Post has reached out to Kemp's office for a comment on the letter.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
