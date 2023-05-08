Four lawmakers from Gwinnett County are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly to address gun violence.

State Sen. Nabilah Islam and state Reps. Pedro Marin, Gregg Kennard and Ruwa Romman, all Democrats, signed the letter, which was sent to the governor on Monday. The call for a special session comes on the heels of the shooting at a Northside Hospital facility in midtown as well as another incident in Moultrie last week, and a shooting at mall in Texas over the weekend.

