All-National Honor Chorus students GAC combined.jpg

Clockwise from top left, Greater Atlanta Christian Academy students Sydney Barbour, Laila Washington, Aiden Daniels and Lorelei Osborne were recently named members of the National Association for Music Education's All-National Honor Chorus.

 Photo: Great Atlanta Christian Academy

Four students from Greater Atlanta Christian Academy have been named some of the top choral students in the nation.

The Norcross-based private school announced on Monday that rising sophomores Sydney Barbour and Laila Washington and rising juniors Aiden Daniels and Lorelei Osborne were named members of the National Association for Music Education's All-National Honor Chorus.

