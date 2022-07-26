Clockwise from top left, Greater Atlanta Christian Academy students Sydney Barbour, Laila Washington, Aiden Daniels and Lorelei Osborne were recently named members of the National Association for Music Education's All-National Honor Chorus.
Four students from Greater Atlanta Christian Academy have been named some of the top choral students in the nation.
The Norcross-based private school announced on Monday that rising sophomores Sydney Barbour and Laila Washington and rising juniors Aiden Daniels and Lorelei Osborne were named members of the National Association for Music Education's All-National Honor Chorus.
"Acceptance into the ensemble is one of the finest achievements for a high school choral student in the United States," GAC officials said in the announcement.
As members of the All-National Honor Chorus, the four GAC students will travel to National Harbor, Md., in November to participate in a three-day clinic. Members of the All-National Honor Chorus will spend the clinic working under the direction of Frances Fonza, who has director choirs in state, regional and national music festivals and is a member of the School of Music faculty at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas.
The clinic will conclude with a performance at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor.
Barbour, Daniels and Osborne are residents of Suwanee while Washington is a resident of Stone Mountain. Barbour is the daughter of Scott and Alyssa Barbour while Daniels is the son of Kris and Sariah Daniels, Osborne is the daughter of Josh Osborne and Kim and Marty Standridge and Washington is the daughter of Kathy and Michael Washington.
"For the students to gain acceptance into the honor chorus, students were first required to be accepted into the Georgia All-State Chorus, a process that involves multiple rounds of auditions to demonstrate various musical skills and knowledge," GAC officials said. "They were then selected from amongst the other All-State tier students who applied to the All-National Chorus via video audition."
