Georgia Urology has several reasons to celebrate this month after 19 of its doctors — including four from Gwinnett and Johns Creek — were named among metro Atlanta’s top doctors by Atlanta Magazine.
The magazine released its Top Doctors list in its July edition. Georgia Urology doctors from Gwinnett and Johns Creek who made the list include Drs. Roosevelt Allen Jr., Ronald Anglade, Wolfgang Cerwinka and Jerry Yuan.
“We appreciate the recognition of our doctors as they continuously work hard to offer excellent patient care,” Georgia Urology CEO Dan Fellner said. “At Georgia Urology, we’re fortunate to have many of the top urologists in the state. Patients who choose our practice can rest assured they will be treated with the utmost expertise and compassion.”
Allen and Anglade both work Georgia Urology’s Lawrenceville and Snellville offices. Anglade also works at Georgia Urology’s Duluth office while Allen also works out of the practice’s Monroe office. Cerwinka also works at the Duluth office as well as the Johns Creek and Sandy Springs offices. Yuan also works at the Johns Creek office as well as the Cumming office.
Other Georgia Urology doctors who made Atlanta Magazine’s list include: Drs. John Abbott; Emily Blum; Daniel Canter; Bert Chen; Shuvro De; Walter Falconer; Michael Garcia-Roig; Froylan Gonzalez; Andrew Kirsch; Lewis Kriteman; Lambda Msezane; Warren Todd Oberle; Hal Scherz; Edwin Smith; and Barry Zisholtz.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.