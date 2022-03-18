If you're a fan of 90's music, you may end up spending a lot of time in Peachtree Corners this year.
The city announced on Thursday that four bands that had hits in the 90's will be performing as part of Peachtree Corners' two concert series this year.
Marcy Playground, who had a hit in 1997 with their song "Sex and Candy," is slated to perform at the city's 10th anniversary concert on Oct. 8.
Before that, however, Peachtree Corners' Summer Concert Series will include Spin Doctors on May 28, Everclear on July 30 and Vertical Horizon on Sept. 24.
Spin Doctors had hits in the early 90s with "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and Two Prince" while Everclear had several hits — including "Santa Monica," "Everything to Everyone," "Father of Mine" and "I Will Buy You A New Life" — in the mid-and late 90s and Vertical Horizon had a No. 1 hit in 1999 with "Everything You Want."
The concerts are part of the city's 2022 events calendar that was released Thursday.
Among the other events that Peachtree Corners will offer this year is a Kentucky Derby viewing party on May 7, followed by a showing of the film, "Racing Stripes," at the city's Town Center green.
The Peachtree Corners Festival is scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 3.
The city will also have a Night Music Concert Series in the summer and fall as well as the Summer Concert Series from May until October.
A Flicks on the Green series, where movies will be shown on the lawn, will also be offered monthly from May until October.
The music and films series will each begin at 7 p.m.
A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for May 30 and a Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Nov. 11.
Several "Sports on the Screen" events, where major sporting events will be broadcast on the Town Green screen, will be offered each month in the summer and fall.
The full list of events happening at Peachtree Corners' Town Green in 2022 includes:
APRIL
23: Shredding and Recycle Event at City Hall 9am-12pm
MAY
7: Flicks on the Green - Racing Stripes
14: Night Music - CBDB
21: Sports on the Screen
28: Summer Concert Series - Spin Doctors
30: Memorial Day Ceremony
JUNE
4: Flicks on the Green - Black Panther
11: Night Music - Blair Crimmins & the Hookers
18: Kids Event 2pm-5pm
25: Summer Concert Series - Brotherhood (Doobie Brothers Tribute)
JULY
1-3: Peachtree Corners Festival
2: Flicks on the Green - Big Hero Six
9: Night Music - Sailing to Denver
16: Bark at the Park
23: Sports on the Screen
30: Summer Concert Series - Everclear
AUGUST
6: Flicks on the Green - Megamind
13: Night Music - Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)
13: Light Up the Corners Run
20: Sports on the Screen
27: Summer Concert Series -Stayin Alive (Bee Gees Tribute)
SEPTEMBER
3: Flicks on the Green - Captain America
10: Night Music - The Artisanals
17: Sports on the Screen
24: Summer Concert Series - Vertical Horizon
OCTOBER
1: Flicks on the Green - Lego Batman Movie
8: Night Music 10th Anniversary Concert - Marcy Playground
15: Sports on the Screen
22: Summer Concert Series - The Purple Xperience (Prince Tribute)
29: 2nd Annual PTC Decathlon
29: Sports on the Screen
NOVEMBER
5: Sports on the Screen
11: Veterans Day Ceremony
12: Sports on the Screen
19: Sports on the Screen
26: Sports on the Screen
DECEMBER
1: Holiday Glow 6pm-8pm
3: Sports on the Screen
10: Sports on the Screen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.