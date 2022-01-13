A fire that began in the HVAC utility closet caused damages to four apartments at a complex in Norcross early Thursday morning, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said crews were called to a two-story, eight-unit building at the Summit at Dawson Apartments on Chase Lane at 1:22 a.m., and firefighters had the flames under control by 2:12 a.m. after more than 40 minutes of battling it. About 30 people were evacuated from the building while crews worked to bring the fire under control.
Investigators believe the fire was an accident that started in an HVAC utility closet in an apartment on the second floor of the building, but they have not yet been able to determine the exact cause of the fire.
"Occupants were home in the unit where the fire started and were alerted by the smell of smoke," Rutledge said. "They exited the apartment and began banging on doors to alert neighbors. Two apartment units sustained heavy fire damage and two additional units had extensive smoke, heat, and water damage. The American Red Cross and management for the complex were requested to assist the displaced occupants."
No one was reported to have been injured by the fire, but there was one dog from the apartment where the fire began who was missing Thursday morning, according to the fire department's spokesman. Smoke and flames were coming from two apartment units on the second floor corner of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene. Crews responded by deploying fire attack and water supply hose lines.
Firefighters quickly gained access to the inside of the building and were able to fire fight the flames from there while also conducting a primary search.
"This fire is a reminder of the importance of following proper fire safety practices," Rutledge said. "Install working smoke alarms on every level and develop a home fire escape plan. Practice fire drills to make sure everyone knows what to do. Look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.