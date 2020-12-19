Four Gwinnett County women made history this past week as they took their oaths of office to assume their respective seats.
Over a span of two days this past week, spanning Wednesday and Thursday, Patsy Austin-Gatson, Tiana Garner, Tarece Johnson and Karen Watkins became the first African-American women — in some cases the first African-American period — to be sworn in as Gwinnett County's district attorney, clerk of courts and school board members, respectively.
The quartet are part of the second wave of African-American women from Gwinnett County to move into elected offices since 2018.
Austin-Gatson will be the first African-American district attorney and Garner will be the first African-American clerk of courts in Gwinnett's 202-year history. Meanwhile, Johnson and Watkins shared the history-making honor of being the first African-American women to be sworn in as members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday.
They are not the only history-making African-American women who will take an oath of office this month because Nicole Love Hendrickson, the first African-American elected to serve as the head of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, will be sworn in on Dec. 28. They do, however, make up the majority of the history-making women who are about take local office.
At Austin-Gatson's swearing in ceremony, she received a Georgia House of Representatives proclamation from state Reps. Dewey McClain and Donna McLeod in recognition of her legal career and place in Gwinnett history.
The Emory and Syracuse University graduate has plenty of courtroom experience having worked as a lawyer for more than 30 years with a career that has included stints as a private attorney, as a lawyer at the Georgia Attorney General's Office and as an attorney in the Gwinnett Solicitor's Office.
She used her swearing in address to issue a challenge to the community to get involved in helping Gwinnett.
"I believe that every person in our community has something that they can contribute," Austin-Gatson told attendees at her swearing in ceremony. "Nobody has the luxury to sit back on their laurels. You can read to a child, you can be kind to people. We have food insecurity in our community right now because of COVID. There's so much we can all do, and none of us gets a pass on that."
Meanwhile, Garner is well-versed in how the Gwinnett County Clerk of Courts Office works since her election — which came without any opposition — is more like a promotion for her. She has been the deputy clerk of courts for Gwinnett County under outgoing Clerk Richard Alexander — who called her a "great partner" — and now she will be the head of the office.
A graduate of both Georgia State University and Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, Garner had been a private practice attorney before she went to work in the clerk's office.
"I am proud to live in the most diverse county in the Southeast," Garner said at her swearing in ceremony. "I'm humbled to have run for this position — my first time running for an elected office — I'm humbled to have run unopposed and I am proud to be elected as the first African-American, the first woman, to hold this position and I'm proud to have the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity."
Garner's swearing in ceremony is already available for viewing on TV Gwinnett's Vimeo Channel and Austin-Gatson's ceremony is expected to be made available on the channel soon, although she has posted her own video of the event on her campaign's Facebook page.
Elsewhere, Johnson and Watkins were sworn in together before the Gwinnett county Board of Education's meeting on Thursday night.
Johnson is the owner of Global Purpose Academy and The Global Purpose Approach and holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities: languages and literatures from La Universidad del Sagrado Corazon in San Juan, Puerto Rico; a master’s degree in public affairs from Columbia University; another master’s degree in business administration from Emory University; and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and management, with a focus on multicultural and multilingual education, from Capella University.
"I want the special needs kids in our schools to know that I see them," Johnson said after taking her oath of office. "I want the child who is failing in school to know that I know the struggle. I want the student who feels the school is the only safe space, and the only stable place, to know that I understand. I want our students to know that there is hope."
Meanwhile, Watkins works as a sourcing manager, and is also a mother. She also has a unique perspective on issues facing immigrants, since her mother immigrated to the U.S. from the Phillipines. Her family is also used to breaking some new ground since her paternal grandfather was the first African-American captain of an integrated U.S. Merchant Marine ship.
After she took her oath of office, Watkins recited a long list of goals she'd like to accomplish as a school board member, including: ensuring equity for students; making sure resources and finances are directed toward Gwinnett classrooms; ensuring there is accountability to make sure students succeed academically, particularly in major core curriculum areas; leveraging the value of having a diverse school system; and making sure students are prepared to work in "our ever-changing world" among other goals.
"My mission is to empower all of our students to achieve and become productive, sustainable individuals who positively contribute to our community," she said.
