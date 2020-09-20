Not even the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be able to break the annual tradition of the Fort Daniel Frontier Faire being staged every October.
The Fort Daniel Foundation’s 12th annual Frontier Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17, at the Fort Daniel Historic Site, which is located at 2505 Braselton Highway in Buford.
“Currently, the board of directors is working with Gwinnett County to finalize a plan that adheres to the proper social distancing guidelines as published by the CDC,” Fort Daniel Foundation spokesman Eli Stancel said in a video on the foundation’s Facebook page. “Given the large open space that the site occupies, many of our usual exhibitors will still be able to offer a full experience without compromise.”
The fair will include its usual attractions, including public archaeology, tours of the Fort Daniel Museum and live demonstrations of frontier life during the War of 1812 era, just before Gwinnett County itself was established.
Scheduled demonstrations include: War of 1812 re-enactors; 18th Century textile working; Native American skills; and hominy making.
This year will be a little different from previous Frontier Faires given the ongoing pandemic. One change this year is that admission is being advertised as free.
Another change this year is that the Fort Daniel Foundation is planning to offer a virtual version of the event for people who do not feel safe attending the fair in person.
“We’ll be capturing live demonstrations throughout the day and will be able to post them to our fair webpage at www.fortdaniel.com,” Stancel said. “About a week after the fair, you’ll be able to experience this historic site in a virtual setting.”
Although COVID-19 isn’t stopping this year’s event from taking place, organizers are preparing for the possibility that rain could delay it. Oct. 24 has been chosen as a rain date in case things get rained out on Oct. 17.
