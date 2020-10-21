Lawrenceville resident Kim Arakas got a pleasant surprise as her family drove past the Fort Daniel Historic Monument in Dacula Oct. 17.
Arakas was familiar with the annual Fort Daniel Frontier Faire, but with so many events canceled this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not expect the fair to go ahead as usual this year.
But then Arakas' family was in the area on Saturday.
"We were driving by and saw it was open, and we were really rather surprised and happy and glad for it because we didn't think they would be having it," she said. "But, it makes sense because it's easy to do outdoors and still get to experience this during the quarantine. It's kind of awesome just to be able to participate in it."
The Frontier Faire stood out this year among the long list of annual fall events in Gwinnett County because it went forward with an in-person event. Most of the other fall mainstays in the county, including the Gwinnett County Fair, Duluth Fall Festival and the Elisha Winn Fair, canceled events for this year because of the pandemic.
That left the Frontier Faire as one of a small number of fall events for Gwinnett residents to get out of their houses to attend.
"Many events have been closed, almost everything we go to has been closed," Arakas said. "And, we've known about this, but I didn't even think to look at it, because I didn't think they'd be open, so this is really nice. It definitely helped with the kids' digital learning."
The Frontier Faire did offer a glimpse at how smaller events in Gwinnett can go forward during the pandemic while still allowing residents the ability to practice social distancing. Signage was put up encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
In addition to the in-person event, videos were shot of each exhibit to a virtual version of the event can be made available online for anyone who didn't feel safe about visiting the festival during the pandemic.
The six-hour event drew a crowd of about 500 people, according to Eli Stancel, who served on the committee that organizes the event and did all of the videos promoting it and outlining health safety steps this year. Since the historic site is county-owned property, festival organizers had to submit a health safety plan to county officials and get permission to hold the event.
"We had to give the option for those things," Stancel said. "That was part of the county plan. We had to put the signage up and I haven't been down to the (museum artifact) lab, but we tried to keep everyone distanced in there."
For some vendors, getting to participate in the Frontier Faire was highlight after many of the other events they traditionally participate in got cancelled because of the pandemic.
Blacksmith Doc Watson, a regular mainstay at the Frontier Faire, said it was one of only two of his normal roster of events that have continued to be held despite the pandemic.
"Normally, mid-March to mid-May, I'm smithing every day at William Harris Homestead in Bethlehem (because) they do school tours — we (see) over 3,000 kids in tours — and all of that got canceled," Watson said. "I lecture in Greenville at CMI — Center for Manufacturing (Innovation) — and all of it got canceled.
"And all of these festivals, normally I've got eight festivals in the fall and all I'm left with is this one and William Harris on (Nov. 7)."
There was a large crowd early on with about 50 kids from Children of the American Revolution chapters gathering for a group meeting, but the crowd thinned out considerably by noon. That allowed small groups, mainly families, to go from one booth or station to the next without encountering a crowd.
And many people wore face masks as well, including some of the living history re-enactors at the event.
One re-enactor, Warren Haire, acquired an early 19th century-style face mask and used it to talk about how soldiers in the War of 1812 era would have handled plagues.
"It's called a plague mask," Haire told attendees. "This is what they wore when they went into plaque areas, but the soldiers here did not have to have them."
The mask did not look like the kind of masks being have been buying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it was a beak-shaped cloth mask that was a bit of a cross between the bird head-shaped masks seen in illustrations from the Black Plague and the masks seen during in public during the modern pandemic.
"You'd wear it to keep from getting (illnesses), but we all know this one thing ain't going to help you," Haire said.
