Living history re-enactor Eli Stancel, left, talks to visitors about War of 1812-era weapons at last year’s Fort Daniel Frontier Faire. This year’s event will be held Saturday at the Fort Daniel historic site.
Living history re-enactor Eli Stancel, left, talks to visitors about War of 1812-era weapons at last year’s Fort Daniel Frontier Faire. This year’s event will be held Saturday at the Fort Daniel historic site.
Want to know what it was like to live on what was considered Georgia’s frontier during the War of 1812? You can get that chance this weekend.
The Fort Daniel Foundation is hosting its annual Frontier Faire from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Fort Daniel historic site, which is located at 2505 Braselton Highway in unincorporated Buford.
This year’s event will include all of its traditional hallmarks, such as public archaeology demonstrations, tours of the Fort Daniel museum and historical and frontier demonstrations. Among the demonstrations at the faire will be blacksmithing, War of 1812 army and militia reenactors, frontier living and hominy making.
Parking will be available in the front yard of the house on the historic site property.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented