Living history re-enactor Eli Stancel, left, talks to visitors about War of 1812-era weapons at last year’s Fort Daniel Frontier Faire. This year’s event will be held Saturday at the Fort Daniel historic site.
Gwinnett County residents will get a chance this weekend to see what it was like to live on what was then considered Georgia’s frontier during the War of 1812.
The Fort Daniel Foundation is preparing to host its 13th annual Frontier Faire from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Fort Daniel historic site, which is located at 2505 Braselton Highway in unincorporated Buford.
This year’s event will include all of its traditional hallmarks, such as public archaeology demonstrations, tours of the Fort Daniel museum and historical and frontier demonstrations. Among the demonstrations at the faire will be blacksmithing, War of 1812 army and militia reenactors, frontier living and hominy making.
Gwinnett County Natural and Cultural Resources, Gwinnett Master Gardeners, the Gwinnett Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Georgia Mineral Society are also expected to have exhibits at the Frontier Faire.
Parking will be available in the front yard of the house on the historic site property.
The event’s organizers are asking attendees to practice social distancing and exhibits will be spaced about six to 12 feet apart because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Frontier Faire will not include hands-on children’s activities or storytelling this year because of the pandemic. The organizers said attendees can talk to people producing the demonstrations at the event and educational booklets and take-home craft bags will be available for children, however.
The organizers will also provide hand sanitizer and masks for people who want them as well.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
