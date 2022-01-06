A Cumming man was arrested in Forsyth County on Wednesday in connection with the theft of more than $39,000 in jewelry from multiple stores in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Jonathan Louis Weston, 32, was arrested on four counts of robbery and one count of battery. He was allegedly involved in thefts at three jewelry stores at malls in Gwinnett County in late December, and one that occurred at Sugarloaf Mills this week, according to the police spokeswoman.
The latest theft happened at the Zales store located in Sugarloaf Mills on Wednesday.
"A white male entered the store and asked to see a diamond ring," Valle said. "The employee handed the ring to the male, who took it and ran away. A passerby heard the employee yell and attempted to stop the male but was pepper-sprayed in the face. The male continued running out of the store into the parking lot. Witnesses captured the vehicle's license plate the male drove away in.
"Forsyth County Deputies pulled Weston over and arrested him with the assistance of the Gwinnett Special Investigation Section. Weston was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and held without bond."
The theft that occurred this week is the fourth one that Weston was allegedly involved in since Christmas Eve.
Police were called to the Helzberg Diamonds store at the Mall of Georgia on Dec. 24 after Weston allegedly ran off with a pair of earrings that a store manager had been showing him. The earrings were valued at $4,500.
Three days later, police were again called to the Mall of Georgia, this time to the Diamond Ring Company store, after Weston allegedly walked into the store while wearing a mask and snatched some earrings from an employee, who was checking a price tag while showing them to him, and ran out of the store. One set of earrings was valued at $14,800 and the second was valued at $10,999.
The third theft took place at the Jewelry Box Outlet at Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Dec. 29. Police were called to the store after Weston allegedly grabbed a diamond ring from an employee who was showing it to him and fled the store. The ring was worth $8,900.
Anyone who has additional information about the thefts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 21-0106702, 21-0105453 and 21-0106242.
