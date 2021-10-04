Former University of Georgia coach Mark Richt to headline event in support of Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries in Peachtree Corners

Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is hosting a “Putting the Pieces Back Together”event Tuesday night to raise awareness and support for those effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt will headline the event "sharing a message of hope, as the organization answers their charge to help those in need get back on their feet."
The event will be held at Atlanta Tech Park at 6 p.m.
2020 brought dire need to the community, with the number of individuals served by the Co-Op increasing by almost 50%, Co-op leaders said. More than $1 million was provided in direct aid to clients, an almost 70% increase from the previous year. Food distribution exploded with an increase of an astounding 104%.
“Our organization is needed now more than ever,” said Shirley Cabe, NCM Executive Director. “Coach Richt’s message couldn’t come at a better time as an increasing number of our families are struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic.
"2020 was both the best and worst of years for us. The worst in terms of community need, but the best in terms of supportive generosity. We are grateful to our donors who make it possible for us to provide community assistance and we celebrate what has been accomplished.
Our future vision includes lofty goals to continue ministry and making a difference in our neighbor’s lives.”
As the Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries completes their capital campaign, the organization has a unique opportunity to exponentially accelerate their assistance capability. Through challenge grants, two Atlanta foundations will provide a 275% match to the Co-op for Beyond the Building campaign designated donations that are received by mid-November. This would allow the Co-Op to be able to turn $200,000 into $750,000.
Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit, ecumenical ministry dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families in Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Tucker in Gwinnett County.
NCM is supported by 24 local churches and numerous businesses, civic and social organizations, foundations, and individuals. NCM was started over 30 years ago to provide services to low income and homeless families. Initially NCM’s focus was on providing food, financial assistance, gas vouchers and funds for prescriptions.
Many new ministries have been added focusing on personal sustainability including job readiness classes, on-site hiring events, money management courses, health fairs, as well as children’s programs, case management, and spiritual programs.
The Co-op also partners with many outside agencies to help meet client needs and develop better ways to serve the community.
Tickets for the upcoming Celebration are now on sale at https://www.ourncm.org/celebration/ for $100. The evening will include a "Q & A" with Richt as well as a silent auction with a variety of baskets, trips and event tickets as prizes.
