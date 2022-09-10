As Rick Desai began to introduce former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Norcross on Friday, he linked the Indian-American community to the Republican Party.
The rally was held in front of the Global Mall, a shopping center on Jimmy Carter Boulevard that serves the local Indian-American community. Desai, who is a member of that community, thanked Walker's campaign as well as state and local GOP officials for holding the rally at the mall.
"The Republican Party loves the Indian-American community and the Indian-American loves the Republican Party," Desai declared as attendees cheered.
Walker's rally was, in a way, a chance for the local Indian-American community to assert the role it sees itself playing in this year's midterm elections.
And, that claim did not stop just at the location of the event and having Desai speak at it. Haley, who was born Nimrata Randhawa, is herself a member of the U.S.'s Indian-American community. She addressed the community in particular at times during her speech.
"It warms my heart that you came," she said. "We have seen the Indian community vote Democrat for a long time, not because they're Democrats. My parents voted Democrat until Reagan. You know why? Because Republicans never talked to them.
"Herschel Walker wanted to talk to you. Herschel Walker said he wanted the Indian-American community to know that he was going to fight for them too. That's what this is about."
Haley evoked the story of her parents, who immigrated from India to America, during her speech as she talked about immigration policy and criticized proposals such as amnesty and sanctuary cities.
"They came here legally, they put in the time, they put in the price like all of these people did," said Haley, referring to immigrants in the crowd. "My mom, every night at dinner, is so offended at the illegal immigration that continues to cross these borders because they knew what it was like to do it the right way.
"They don't want to see someone given a pass and you look at legal immigrants, they are more patriotic than any of the liberals these days because they love America."
For his part, Walker focused on issues such as inflation, crime and immigration as he addressed the crowd. He told attendees that he supported lowering taxes, making the U.S. energy independent and building a wall along the U.S. border.
"Inflation has gone off the roof, is it not," he said. "Inflation is, oh wow, and (Democrats) don't want to talk about it. They don't want to talk about inflation, they don't want to talk about crime, they don't want to talk about this border because they have nothing to say."
He also touched on hot button social issues, such as transgender athletes.
"I don't believe that men should be in women's sports," Walker said. "That's sort of like saying you want Herschel Walker competing against your daughter. You don't want that."
Walker's rally in Norcross highlights the importance Gwinnett's multicultural community appears to have for both political parties in a highly contested U.S. Senate race that has garnered national attention.
By having the event at the Global Mall, Walker's campaign put the spotlight on Gwinnett's Indian-American community. A week earlier, however, his rival, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., held rallies in Duluth and Lilburn to reach out to the local Asian-American and Latino communities.
Gwinnett Republican Party Chairman Sammy Baker said the local party is starting to highlight its diversity more. He pointed to Asian-Americans and Latinos from Gwinnett who are running for state legislative seats under the GOP banner this year.
"The best thing for us that's happened is we have very, very diverse candidates," Baker said. "That's our biggest thing. We've been recruiting diverse candidates because our county is diverse. That's what we've got to do and that's helped us."
But, the rally also highlighted just how important the race between Walker and Warnock is beyond Georgia's borders.
For Haley, the interest in Georgia hits closer to home. She is a former governor of South Carolina after all, but she is also being watched as a possible Republican candidate for president in 2024 and Georgia played a pivotal role in helping Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.
"You know, I always keep one eye on Georgia because I want to make sure all is going well," Haley said. "You've got an interesting race here. You've got a Senate race that all of the country is watching."
Haley also told attendees that it is possible for Walker to flip the seat back to Republican hands. The seat had been held by former Sen. Johnny Isakson for years until he retired and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed to fill the seat until a special election could be held.
Democrats took the seat in the run-off for that special election in January 2021 when Warnock defeated Loeffler.
In July, polls had Warnock leading Walker by anywhere from three to nine points among likely voters, but Walker cut into that lead in August. One website that tracks several polls, FiveThirtyEight.com, lists Warnock as having an average of a 1-point lead in the race as of Friday while another, RealClearPolitics.com, lists the race as a toss up.
"This is a dead heat," Haley said. "We could win this and all eyes are on Georgia."
Walker said he felt the fact that he and Warnock are neck-and-neck illustrated what he believed Georgians feel about the direction of the nation.
"Georgia people are talking that they're ready for new leadership in Washington, and ready for a change," he said.
