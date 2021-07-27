Former state Sen. P.K. Martin is stepping into a new role for Georgia government that will see him helping to oversee nonprivate postsecondary institutions and out-of-state schools that provide instruction in Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Martin, a Lawrenceville resident who served in the state Senate until last year, to serve on the state's Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission. The commission was established by the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990.
The commission is designed to regulate both nonpublic postsecondary institutions in Georgia as well as out-of-state colleges that offer classes in the state, but the nonpublic postsecondary institutions it oversees are more of the non-traditional variety. The commission's website states that traditional private colleges and universities in the state are exempt from regulation by the body.
Martin was an administrative floor leaders in the Georgia Senate from 2017 until 2019 and he also served as chairman of the Senate's Education and Youth Committee in 2019 and 2020.
"I am honored to continue my service to the great state of Georgia by serving on this important commission," Martin said. "We will work daily to ensure that institutions of learning are providing quality education opportunities at a fair price while ensuring that educational outcomes meet — or exceed — expectations. Just like we did in the Georgia General Assembly, I will work with my colleagues and commission staff to put students first."
Other people Kemp appointed last Friday to serve on the commission include: Pranay Udutha, the deputy chief of staff and director of strategy, operations, and corporate development at ARPA-E; Young Harris College President Drew Van Horn; and Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
