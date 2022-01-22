Former state Rep. Scott Hilton is making a bid to return to the Georgia House of Representatives in the race for a new seat in Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
Hilton announced on Thursday that he will run for the new House District 48 seat, which includes parts of Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell. He previously served in the House during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions and also served as the executive director of the Georgians First Commission. He currently serves as the senior vice president of commercial Banking for SouthState Bank.
"With the encouragement of a diverse group of community leaders, friends and neighbors; our family has prayerfully decided to re-enter public service and pursue another term in the Georgia House of Representatives," Hilton said in a statement. “At this critical juncture in our state’s history, we need qualified leaders who will restore the rights of parents in their child’s education, fight to keep our communities safe and give citizens’ a greater voice in their government.
“It’s time to get back to work. I am excited to offer District 48 a new type of empathetic, leadership that builds relationships, solves problems and empowers everyone in our community,” Hiltons said.
During his previous stint in the House, Hilton served on the House Education Committee and he indicated his campaign platform will include education-related issues, such as parents a say in the education of their children, including letting them "take their education dollars elsewhere" if their school closes, and putting a focus on curriculum and transparency about what is being taught in classrooms.
Hilton also indicated public safety in the north metro Atlanta area will be part of his platform, including addressing supporting local policing to combat issues such as illegal street racing, car break-ins and DUIs.
"People love our neighborhoods, as residents enjoy the peace of mind knowing that they can live, work, learn and play in a safe atmosphere.” Hilton said. "As the parent of a new-driver, signs of illegal street-racing at intersections, car break-ins and DUIs are very concerning. In the State House, I will be a constant advocate for our local police and will always look for new ways to provide them with the valuable resources they need to do their job effectively."
Hilton and his family attend Perimeter Church in Johns Creek and he also holds leadership roles with the Fowler Family YMCA, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Wesleyan School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.